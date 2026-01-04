Brutal murder of pharmacy owner Khokon Chandra Das in Bangladesh: RAB nabs 3 key suspects in fiery attack In a crucial breakthrough, Khokon Das named his assailants- Sohag, Rabbi, and Palash- before fading into unconsciousness. Shariatpur SP Rawnak Jahan verified that these dying words propelled the swift probe forward.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh's elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three notorious thugs linked to the horrific murder of Khokon Chandra Das, a 50-year-old pharmacy owner and bKash agent from Shariatpur. The victim was machete-hacked, robbed, doused in petrol, and set ablaze by assailants who feared recognition. Acting on intelligence and victim statements, RAB's daring midnight raid brought swift justice, but the family demands a full probe to ensure no one escapes accountability.

The grisly attack: A night of terror unfolds

On December 31, 2025, around 9:30 pm, Khokon Das- son of Paresh Das- was walking home from his medicine shop and bKash outlet at Keherbhanga Bazaar in Shariatpur. As he neared the Tilai area close to his residence, 3-4 masked attackers ambushed him without warning.

They slashed him repeatedly with sharp weapons, stole his cash earnings, and- in a bid to eliminate witnesses- poured petrol over his body and face before igniting him. Das's agonised screams pierced the night, alerting nearby residents who rushed to his aid. The assailants fled into the darkness, leaving him severely burnt and bleeding.

Locals heroically rescued the critically injured man, first rushing him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Doctors, overwhelmed by his deteriorating state, referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for specialized care. Tragically, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

Victim's dying words crack the case

In a pivotal twist, Khokon Das identified his attackers by name before slipping into unconsciousness, naming Sohag, Rabbi, and Palash. Shariatpur Superintendent of Police Rawnak Jahan confirmed these details fueled the rapid investigation.

The suspects, local hooligans with alleged drug habits, had a reputation for thuggery. Their brazen attempt to cover tracks by arson only hastened their downfall, as RAB pieced together the timeline from witness accounts and the victim's final testimony.

Midnight RAB raid: Suspects in custody

At around 1:00 AM on Saturday, January 3, 2026, RAB-14's CPC-2 team from Kishoreganj Camp, led by Company Commander ASP Shahjahan, struck in Bajitpur, Kishoreganj district. Intelligence from RAB-8 and Dhaka's Intelligence Wing pinpointed the trio's hideout.

Sohag, Rabbi, and Palash were nabbed without resistance, marking a major breakthrough announced by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Sunday. The operation showcased RAB's efficiency in tracking fugitives across districts.

Family's cry for justice amid ongoing probe

Khokon's nephew-in-law, Pranto Das, spoke to media, voicing the family's anguish: "We want a thorough investigation and justice. No perpetrator should slip away- those identified must be arrested immediately." The family mourns a hardworking provider cut down in a robbery gone deadly. Police vow to hunt any remaining accomplices, with SP Jahan emphasising the case's priority.