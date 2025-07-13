Brutal killing of Hindu businessman sparks outrage across Bangladesh, seven arrested The brutal mob killing of Hindu businessman Lalchand Sohag in Dhaka has sparked nationwide outrage in Bangladesh, prompting protests, seven arrests, and a sweeping government crackdown.

New Delhi:

A gruesome video showing the brutal killing of a Hindu scrap dealer in Bangladesh has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and protests across the country. The victim, identified as Lalchand Sohag, was mercilessly beaten to death with concrete slabs by a group of attackers near Mitford Hospital in Dhaka. Even after his death, the assailants continued their display of cruelty, seen dancing on his lifeless body in the footage that has sent shockwaves through the nation.

The horrific incident occurred on July 9 and is believed to have stemmed from a business-related dispute. The video circulating on social media shows Sohag being attacked in broad daylight on Rozoni Ghosh Lane, as bystanders watched in horror.

In response to the public outrage, hundreds of students took to the streets on Saturday, accusing the interim government of failing to curb mob violence and protect minority communities. The protestors demanded swift justice and called for stronger law enforcement measures to prevent such brutal acts.

Seven arrested, nationwide crackdown launched

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirmed that at least seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the killing. He also announced a nationwide crackdown on Sunday to apprehend all those involved.

Speaking to local media outlet Prothom Aalo, Chowdhury described the murder as "deeply tragic and barbaric." He said, "There is no place for such incidents in a civilised society. The government is determined to maintain law and order and ensure stability in the run-up to the elections."

He also noted that the Detective Branch (DB) of police had apprehended two additional suspects on Saturday night and that operations are ongoing to arrest others linked to the crime.

'No one will be spared, regardless of political affiliation'

Addressing concerns over possible political shelter for the attackers, Chowdhury assured that all culprits would be brought to justice, regardless of their political background. "A criminal is a criminal. No one will be spared. No political identity will shield anyone involved in this heinous act," he emphasised.

The murder of Lalchand Sohag has reignited conversations about rising communal violence and the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. Authorities continue to urge calm while promising decisive legal action against all those responsible.

As investigations intensify and the nation mourns the brutal loss of a life, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Bangladesh in preserving social harmony and upholding justice.