British Hindus objects to non-veg, alcohol served at UK PM's Diwali reception

In a surprising turn of events, some British Hindus took to social media to voice their objections over a lack of proper consultation ahead of a Diwali reception hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, where non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol were reportedly included on the menu.

The community organisation Insight UK raised questions over the “appalling lack of understanding” of the Hindu festival's spiritual aspect. Some others pointed out the need for greater dialogue ahead of such religious events.

In a post on X, Insight UK stated, “Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning. The sacred festival of Diwali emphasises purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol.”

“The choice of menu at the Diwali celebration hosted by the Prime Minister himself displays an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with the festival of Diwali. It also raises the pertinent question of whether Hindu community organisations and religious leaders were consulted for greater cultural sensitivity and inclusivity,” it said.

The community organisation urged “greater consideration” at future celebrations intended to promote multiculturalism and inclusivity, mindful of the “cultural and religious practices of the communities they seek to honour. Author and Religious speaker Pandit Satish K Sharma noted: “The complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation, at any level, is of great concern. If accidental, it's still disappointing.” However, Downing Street did not comment on the menu at the event held on October 29.

According to govt sources, the reception was a cross-community gathering, which involved various representatives and also included Sikh celebrations of Bandi Chhor Divas. The reception brought together British Indian community leaders, parliamentarians and professionals. The event included Starmer lighting candles on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, following in the footsteps of predecessor Sunak.

“We value and respect your heritage and traditions, and recognise the strength of our shared values and the celebration of Diwali – a time of coming together, of abundance, and welcome… it is a time to fix our eyes on the light which triumphs over the darkness,” read excerpts released from Starmer's address at the event last week.

