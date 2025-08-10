British F‑35B fighter jet makes emergency landing in Japan, disrupts airport operations The British fighter jet was engaged in joint military drills alongside Japan’s Maritime Self‑Defence Force and the United States, an exercise that began on August 4 and is set to run through on August 12.

Tokyo:

A British F‑35B stealth fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Kagoshima Airport in south‑western Japan on Sunday (August 10), briefly disrupting commercial flight operations. The incident occurred at around 11:30 am when the jet experienced a technical malfunction during flight. The runway was closed for approximately 20 minutes as the fighter landed safely, affecting both arrivals and departures.

Airport authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and that normal operations resumed shortly after.

Malfunction forces emergency descent and part of ongoing UK–Japan–US military drills

The British fighter was participating in joint military exercises with Japan’s Maritime Self‑Defence Force and US forces, which began on August 4 and will continue until next Tuesday. The UK has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the western Pacific as part of these drills.

2nd emergency landing in recent months

This is the second reported emergency landing involving a British F‑35B in recent months. Earlier, in June 2025, a similar jet made an emergency touchdown in Thiruvananthapuram, India, after a hydraulic system fault prevented it from returning to the UK Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

The aircraft remained grounded in India for over a month, finally taking off on July 22 after extensive repairs, with significant assistance from the Indian Air Force and local airport authorities.

British Navy grateful for international support

Following the India incident, a British High Commission Spokesperson had expressed deep gratitude to Indian authorities, highlighting the “support and collaboration” in repairing and recovering the aircraft, and reaffirming the UK’s intent to strengthen defence partnerships.

About the F‑35B stealth jet

Built by Lockheed Martin, the F‑35B is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, boasting stealth capabilities, cutting‑edge avionics, and the unique ability for short take‑offs and vertical landings. It is a key asset in maritime and expeditionary operations for the UK Navy.