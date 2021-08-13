Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Britain to send troops to Kabul to help UK nationals leave

Britain to send troops to Kabul to help UK nationals leave

A ministry statement said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. 

AP AP
London Published on: August 13, 2021 6:27 IST
Britain, british troops, Kabul, afghanistan, UK nationals, latest international news updates, Afghan
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Britain to send troops to Kabul to help UK nationals leave.

 

Britain will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help UK nationals leave the country amid increasing violence and deteriorating security, the ministry of defense said Thursday.

A ministry statement said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. They will also help speed up efforts to swiftly relocate to Britain interpreters and other Afghan staff who worked alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.

The additional forces are expected to arrive in Kabul over the coming days and will be deployed on a short-term basis, the ministry statement said.

The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. We must do everything we can to ensure their safety.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Taliban captures third-largest city in the country

Also Read: Afghanistan: Taliban capture Ghazni, city just 150 km away from capital Kabul

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X