Britain's Prince Andrew stripped of royal titles, honours by King Charles over links to Jeffrey Epstein

London:

Britain's Prince Andrew has been 'stripped of' his royal titles and honours by King Charles over his alleged links with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, said the Buckingham Palace on Thursday (local time). 65-year-old Andrew is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

He has been under constant pressure over his links with Epstein, Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was also 'stripped of' from the title of Duke of York.

Andrew to now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

In its statement, the palace said Andrew will now be only known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, pointing out that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove his "Style, Titles and Honours". It also said that Andrew's lease on Royal Lodge "has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence".

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the statement read. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement added.

'Will put my duty, country first'

Andrew, who served in the British military during the Falklands War in the 1980s, has always denied all the accusations against him. In a statement issued earlier this month, he said he has always put his 'duty and the country' first, adding that he stands with his "decision five years ago to stand back from public life".

"In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty [Charles] and the royal family," his statement read. "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."