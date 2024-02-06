Britain King Charles III's cancer detected early, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Britain's King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday expressed his "shock and sadness" upon learning about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, but expressed relief that the illness was detected early. The diagnosis came to light recently when the King underwent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace had announced on Monday.

"Thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak told BBC radio, adding that he would continue communications with the King as normal. "He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone. So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully, we get through this as quickly as possible," he added.

Less than 18 months into his reign, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended public engagements but will continue with state business — including weekly meetings with the prime minister — and won’t be handing over his constitutional role as head of state. Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace on Charles' diagnosis

In a statement on Monday, the Buckingham Palace said, "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer". The King commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he was advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties, it added.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the Palace said.

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, have wished for the speedy recovery of the British King. "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," said PM Modi in a post on X.

King Charles' health is generally understood to have been good. In 2008, he had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face. His treatment for an enlarged prostate was announced last month along with the treatment of his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from abdominal surgery after being hospitalised for about two weeks.

Kate is still taking a break from royal duties as she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, also took time off to help look after her and the couple’s three children, but is due to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and a charity dinner on Wednesday.

Prince Harry to meet father

The King's younger son, Prince Harry, who quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, has spoken to his father about the diagnosis and “will be traveling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days,” said the office of Harry and his wife, Meghan. British media reported that he was en route on Tuesday from Los Angeles.

Charles took the throne intending to preside over a slimmer monarchy with fewer senior royals carrying out ceremonial public duties. However, with Charles and Kate both temporarily sidelined, Prince Harry self-exiled to California and Prince Andrew largely banished from view because of his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the hold of the royal family is at risk of becoming severely overstretched.

William and Charles’ wife Queen Camilla are both expected to take on extra public engagements during the king’s treatment. There are no current plans to call on the “counsellors of state” — senior royals, including the queen and the heir to the throne — to deputise for the monarch on constitutional duties such as signing legislation and receiving ambassadors.

The King and Queen are scheduled to visit Canada in May, and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October. The Palace has yet to confirm whether the tours will go ahead, with no date suggested for the King's return to full public duties.

