Britain’s death toll more than 18,000 from virus

Image Source : AP A woman wearing a protection mask to protect against coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge in London

The British government says 759 more people with the coronavirus have died in U.K. hospitals, taking the total to 18,100. The daily increase reported was lower than the 823 in the previous 24-hour period.

The U.K.’s death toll is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, all of whom have reported more than 20,000 deaths.

However, there has been increasing scrutiny of the U.K. figures in recent days for understating the actual number of people having died of COVID-19. The numbers don’t include those who have died in care homes or elsewhere in the community.

Earlier, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country was at the “peak” but that it was too early to start considering a relaxation of the lockdown measures in place since March 23.

ALSO READ | Queen Elizabeth II cancels birthday gun salute in COVID-19 lockdown

ALSO READ | More coronavirus deaths in Britain on Saturday than a day ago

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage