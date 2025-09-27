BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam attack, urge nations to reject 'double standards in countering terrorism' In what may be considered as a veiled dig at Pakistan, the BRICS - which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - also urged nations to avoid double standards in countering terrorism.

New York:

The BRICS nations have condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, calling it 'criminal and unjustifiable'. In a joint statement, they also reiterated that the BRICS is committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

The statement was made on Friday (local time) during the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations held their annual meeting on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Though, the BRICS ministers noted that that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, they stressed that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held "accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law".

Dig at Pakistan?

In what may be considered as a veiled dig at Pakistan, the BRICS - which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - also urged nations to avoid double standards in countering terrorism.

"They emphasized the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable," the joint statement read.

"They look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. They called for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. They called for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities," it added.

BRICS expresses concern over tariffs

With the entire world dealing with tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the BRICS nations expressed concern over the proliferation of trade-restrictive actions in the form of indiscriminate rising of tariffs, particularly measures used as a means of coercion, cautioning that such practices risk marginalising the Global South countries.

They expressed concern over proliferation of trade-restrictive actions, whether in the form of indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism, in particular measures used as a means of coercion that threaten to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities, potentially exacerbating existing economic disparities and affecting prospects for global economic development.