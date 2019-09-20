Breaking: Twitter shuts fake news accounts across the world

Twitter has shut down thousands of accounts across the world for spreading fake news and pro-government propaganda including in places like the United Arab Emirates, China and Spain.

Accounts coming from China seeking to sow discord among protesters in Hong Kong were closed down, as well as accounts amplifying a pro-Saudi message coming from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates directed at Qatar and Yemen, Twitter said. Fake news accounts were also suspended in Spain and Ecuador.

In India too, Pakistani agencies had been fomenting trouble via social media ever since India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Several fake accounts of top Indian military leadership and others were created to further Pakistani narrative and propaganda.

