Breaking: Private plane crashes in Russia's Khabarovsk Krai

A private plane has crashed in Russia killing 3. As per reports, the plane has crashed in Russia's far east region of Khabarovsk Krai. A spokesperson for Khabarovsk emergency services has provided preliminary information on the matter. According to the information, it was a light plane that has crashed 30 km from Khabarovsk city.

"The L-4 aircraft during a training flight fell 30 kilometers from Khabarovsk,” the spokesman said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

