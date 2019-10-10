Breaking: Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018, 2019 announced

Breaking: The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2018 “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

For 2019, Austrian author Peter Handke has got the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.”

