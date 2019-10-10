Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Breaking: Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018, 2019 announced

Breaking: Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018, 2019 announced

Breaking: The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2019 16:55 IST
Breaking: Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018, 2019 announced

Breaking: Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018, 2019 announced

Breaking: The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2018 “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

For 2019,  Austrian author Peter Handke  has got the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.”

ALSO READ | Nobel Prize in Chemistry announced

ALSO READ | Nobel Prize in Physics announced

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryImran Khan likely to visit Saudi, Iran to defuse Middle East tensions