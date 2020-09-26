Saturday, September 26, 2020
     
  4. Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2020 7:03 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 32 million, including more than 992,000 fatalities. More than 24,167,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Sep 26, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Ladakh

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Ladakh at 02:14 am today

  • Sep 26, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is an integral & inalienable part of India, says Mijito Vinito at UNGA

    • Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate & violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?: Mijito Vinito, First Secretary, India Mission to UN exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM at UNGA
    • This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, & no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering & malice spread through this Assembly:Mijito Vinito,First Secy
    • This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. The leader whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a “Martyr” in his Parliament in July: First Secy, India Mission to UN
    • The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan & have fought in Afghanistan & in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: First Secy, India Mission to UN
    • Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is an integral & inalienable part of India. Only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it's in illegal occupation of: First Secy
  • Sep 26, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 32.7 million, death toll crosses 9.92 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 32.7 million, including more than 992,000 fatalities. More than 24,167,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,139,553
    • India 5,730,184
    • Brazil 4,627,780
    • Russia 1,122,241
    • Colombia 784,268

