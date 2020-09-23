Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 7:39 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 31 million, including more than 968,000 fatalities. More than 23,094,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

Live updates :Breaking News, September 23

  • Sep 23, 2020 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Death toll rises to 33 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident

    Death toll rises to 33 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident

  • Sep 23, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai

    Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area.

  • Sep 23, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Due to heavy rain, water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended: Western Railways

    Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended & suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar: Western Railway PRO. 

  • Sep 23, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 31.7 million, death toll crosses 9.75 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 31.7 million, including more than 975,000 fatalities. More than 23,386,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,046,216
    • India 5,560,105
    • Brazil 4,560,083
    • Russia 1,109,595
    • Peru 772,896

