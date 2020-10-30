Friday, October 30, 2020
     
  Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2020 8:39 IST
Breaking News October 30

  • Oct 30, 2020 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Air pollution continues to rise in Delhi as Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates

  • Oct 30, 2020 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Andhra Pradesh: Six people died after their van overturned in Thantikonda village

  • Oct 30, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Police seize 185 kg firecrackers, explosive material in Mathura

    Police have recovered firecrackers and explosive material worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop here, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of Kotwali police and the fire department raided a shop on Wednesday night and found 185 kg firecrackers and explosive items there, Deputy SP Varun Kumar said. He said the market value of items recovered is over Rs 1.5 lakh. 

  • Oct 30, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Odisha reports 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

     Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,87,099 on Thursday as 1,617 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

    Thirteen fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state''s coronavirus death toll to 1,297, he said. As many as 941 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 676 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

  • Oct 30, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Youth burnt alive by uncle in UP

    A youth was allegedly burnt alive by his uncle in Jabrapur village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday in Fagehganj area when one Binda Prasad (55) set Ram Bhorase ablaze after sprinkling petrol on him, they said.

    The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition where he died during treatment, police said. According to Circle Officer Satyaprakash Sharma, the youth was not returning money he had taken from the accused. Police is probing the matter, he said

  • Oct 30, 2020 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Most effective yoga poses to cure cervical spine, joint pain: Swami Ramdev LIVE

  • Oct 30, 2020 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia temporarily stops vaccinating volunteers

    Russia has temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to high demand and a shortage of doses, a representative at the firm running the study said on Thursday, in a setback for Moscow’s ambitious plan to roll out the shot

