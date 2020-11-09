Monday, November 09, 2020
     
us-election-2020
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2020 6:34 IST
Breaking News November 9
Breaking News November 9

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 50 million, including 1,261,676 fatalities. As many as 35,781,409 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking News November 9

  • Nov 09, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi Police seize 600 kgs of firecrackers being sold illegally

    The Delhi Police has arrested seven people and seized around 600 kilograms of firecrackers being sold illegally in the national capital from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

    Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers, including green crackers, in the city till November 30 to combat pollution amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

  • Nov 09, 2020 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam coronavirus case tally

    Assam reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and 395 discharges today.

    Total cases in the State rise to 2,08,789, including 2,01,331 discharges and 943 deaths. Active cases at 6,512: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Nov 09, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Karnataka coronavirus case tally

    2,740 new COVID-19 cases, 2,360 discharges and 22 deaths reported in Karnataka on November 8. 

    Total positive cases in the state rise to 8,46,887, including 8,01,799 discharges and 11,391 deaths. 

    Active cases stand at 33,678

  • Nov 09, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi air quality 'severe'

    Delhi continues to reel under pollution.

    Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in 'severe category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

