Breaking News November 30 LIVE

Monday, November 30, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2020 7:38 IST
  • Nov 30, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away

    BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

    She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital

  • Nov 30, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to visit Varanasi today

    PM Modi to visit Varanasi today and dedicate to the nation six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of NH 19.

    He will also attend Dev Deepawali, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and will visit Sarnath Archaeological Site

  • Nov 30, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    India continues to have one of lowest deaths per million population globally

    India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 

