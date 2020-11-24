Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2020 6:34 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 58 million, including 1,401,516 fatalities. As many as 41,139,197 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Nov 24, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    West Bengal COVID-19 tally

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 8,072 after 47 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, while 3,557 new cases of infection took the tally to 4,59,918, the state health department said in a bulletin.

  • Nov 24, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam COVID-19 tally

    Assam reports 169 new COVID-19 cases today.

    Total cases in the State now at 2,11,682 including 2,07,525 recoveries, 3,179 active cases, and 975 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

