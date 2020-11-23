Monday, November 23, 2020
     
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2020 6:36 IST
Breaking News November 23
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News November 23

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 58 million, including 1,393,225 fatalities. As many as 40,759,530 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking News November 23

  • Nov 23, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    First session of Bihar Legislative Assembly to begin from today

    First session of the newly-constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly to begin from today. The session will continue till November 27th

  • Nov 23, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr B D Marg in Delhi, at 11 am today via video conferencing

  • Nov 23, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam COVID-19 tally

    Assam reports 86 new COVID-19 cases today.

    Total cases in the State now at 2,11,513 including 2,07,394 recoveries, 3,142 active cases, and 974 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Nov 23, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi govt orders closure of Punjabi Basti and Janta markets

    Delhi govt orders closure of Punjabi Basti and Janta markets till November 30 for flouting COVID norms

