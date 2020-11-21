Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Saturday, November 21, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2020 6:33 IST
  • Nov 21, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    8 injured in shooting at US mall in Wisconsin, gunman missing

    Eight people were injured in a shooting at a US mall in Wisconsin on Friday according to police, who said they were still hunting for the shooter. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police.

  • Nov 21, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

    Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19. Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result”, his spokesman said.

    “He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman added.

    Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Nov 21, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Devotees offer 'Usha Arghya'

    Devotees offer 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun at Patna College Ghat on the last day of Chhath Puja today in Bihar.

    India Tv - Devotees offer 'Usha Arghya' in Bihar

    Image Source : ANI

    Devotees offer 'Usha Arghya' in Bihar

  • Nov 21, 2020 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available by the end of 2020: White House

    The Trump administration is ready with a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine across the country as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration gives the necessary Emergency Use Authorisation to them, the White House said on Friday.

    As many as 40 million doses of such vaccine will be available by the end of the year, it said.

  • Nov 21, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal coronavirus tally

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,923 on Friday after 50 people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

    The state's coronavirus tally mounted to 4,49,131 with 3,626 fresh cases reported from different districts of the state, it said.

  • Nov 21, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam coronavirus tally

    Assam reports 164 new COVID-19 cases today.

    Total cases in the State now at 2,11,204 including 2,07,026 recoveries, 3,204 active cases, and 971 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Nov 21, 2020 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Indian American Mala Adiga appointed Policy Director for Jill Biden

    US President-elect Joe Biden appoints Indian American Mala Adiga as Policy Director for Jill Biden

