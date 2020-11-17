Tuesday, November 17, 2020
     
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2020 6:29 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 55 million, including 1,331,697 fatalities. As many as 38,478,046 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Nov 17, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mizoram coronavirus case tally

    Mizoram reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3444, including 2915 discharges and 5 deaths.

    Active cases stand at 524

  • Nov 17, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Johnson lauds British Hindu, Sikh, Jain communities for helping people during coronavirus crisis

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lauded the contribution of British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in helping the people during the coronavirus pandemic and responding to the crisis with compassion, community spirit and a can-do attitude.

    Johnson said this in his message during a virtual Diwali prayer meet organised by NRI entrepreneur G P Hinduja and his family on Sunday.

  • Nov 17, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    2 Dalit sisters killed, bodies dumped in pond in UP's Fatehpur

    Two Dalit sisters, both minors, were allegedly killed and their bodies dumped in a pond in a village in the Asodhar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

    The bodies of the victims with injury marks in the eyes were retrieved from the pond late in the evening, they said.

  • Nov 17, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP CM greets Nitish Kumar on swearing in as Bihar CM

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his greetings to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar upon swearing in as the Bihar Chief Minister.

    In a congratulatory message, the UP CM said, "Bihar is sure to touch new pinnacles of progress under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

  • Nov 17, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Sampath Raj arrested

    Karnataka: Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has been arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case, says Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Central Crime Branch

