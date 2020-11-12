Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, November 12, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2020 6:46 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 52 million, including 1,288,945 fatalities. As many as 36,664,739 patients are reported to have recovered.



  • Nov 12, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit today. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will participate in the Summit that will be held online

  • Nov 12, 2020 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    COVID-19: South African president extends state of emergency

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the state of emergency in the country by a month to 15 December amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but has eased restrictions amid attempts to resuscitate the economy.

  • Nov 12, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha coronavirus case tally

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

    Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll in the state to 1,469, he said.

