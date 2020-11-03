Tuesday, November 03, 2020
     
us-election-2020
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2020 6:48 IST
Breaking News November 3
Breaking News November 3

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 47 million, including 1,210,991 fatalities. As many as 34,013,131 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

  • Nov 03, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bihar polls: LJP President Chirag Paswan casts his vote

  • Nov 03, 2020 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Step out of homes, cast vote, maintain social distancing: Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote

  • Nov 03, 2020 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote, appeals people to participate in election in large numbers

  • Nov 03, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bypolls: Voting begins for by-election in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states

    Voting begins for by-election in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states. 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka & Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana & Haryana going to polls today.

  • Nov 03, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls

    Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.

