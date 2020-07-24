Friday, July 24, 2020
     
  4. Swami Ramdev Live: Yoga tips for boosting immunity
Swami Ramdev Live: Yoga tips for boosting immunity

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2020 8:14 IST
IndiaTVnews.com brings to you live updates from July 24.

 

  • Jul 24, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Woman alleges hospital of not handing over body of covid deceased husband; moves high court

    A woman has moved the Telangana High Court alleging that the body of her husband, who died of COVID-19, was not handed over to her by a private hospital here over pending dues, and sought relief. The woman,a daily labourer, in a writ petition filed before the court alleged that hospital management did not hand over her 49-year-old husband's remains after he died at the hospital on July 22 over non-payment of balance amount of treatment. Read Full Story

  • Jul 24, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake tremors hit Katra

    Earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt 89 kms east of Katra, at 5:11 am today.

    Read full story here

  • Jul 24, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga tips to keep body healthy during monsoon

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga tips to keep body healthy during monsoon | 

