Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

A 35-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, police said. During the investigation, police arrested a 28-year-old man, who confessed he had killed Robin for allegedly having an illicit relation with his wife and harassing her over phone, an officer said.

The deceased's body was recovered in Khatauli town and sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Meanwhile, an old woman jumped into a canal under Bhopa police station area. She was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where she declared dead, according to police.

The body has not been identified yet and was sent for post-mortem, police said