Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Sunday, November 08, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2020 8:41 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 50 million, including 1,256,123 fatalities. As many as 35,546,373 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

  • Nov 08, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    IP: Man found dead with throat slit in Muzaffarnagar

    A 35-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, police said. During the investigation, police arrested a 28-year-old man, who confessed he had killed Robin for allegedly having an illicit relation with his wife and harassing her over phone, an officer said.

    The deceased's body was recovered in Khatauli town and sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

    Meanwhile, an old woman jumped into a canal under Bhopa police station area. She was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where she declared dead, according to police.

    The body has not been identified yet and was sent for post-mortem, police said

  • Nov 08, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat & Saurashtra in Gujarat today

  • Nov 08, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US: People gather at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Democrat Joe Biden

  • Nov 08, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the quality of air

    Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 431 in Anand Vihar, 465 in Jahangirpuri, 426 in Punjabi Bagh and 424 in Rohini, all in 'severe category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

