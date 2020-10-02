Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, October 02, 2020
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2020 9:17 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 34.4 million, including more than 1,027,000 fatalities. More than 25,657,990 patients are reported to have recovered. 

Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking News, October 2

  • Oct 02, 2020 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    BJP national president JP Nadda calls meeting of the newly appointed national office bearers of party

    BJP national president JP Nadda (in file photo) calls a meeting of the newly appointed national office bearers of the party, on 6th October at the party Headquarters in Delhi.

     

  • Oct 02, 2020 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    I believe that agitation by farmers, Congress will be successful: Sonia Gandhi

    Today when we are observing birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri, farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer' laws. I believe that agitation by farmers & Congress will be successful & farmers will emerge victorious: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

  • Oct 02, 2020 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat and Mahatma Gandhi

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat and Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on their birth anniversary today.

  • Oct 02, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat hospitalised

    Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat has been hospitalised after he complained of breathing problem. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation.

  • Oct 02, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti

    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today

  • Oct 02, 2020 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to begin their quarantine process

    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to begin their quarantine process after his adviser, Hope Hicks tested positive for #COVID19. Their test results for COVID are awaited.

     

  • Oct 02, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Gandhi Jayanti Special: Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure heart problems

    Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure heart problems | WATCH NOW

  • Oct 02, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm: PM Narendra Modi on his birth anniversary

    Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India: PM Narendra Modi on former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary

  • Oct 02, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today.

  • Oct 02, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Sons of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri pay tribute at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary

    Sons of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri pay tribute at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary today.

     

  • Oct 02, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 34.4 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 34.4 million, including more than 1,027,000 fatalities. More than 25,657,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,406,146
    • India 6,223,519
    • Brazil 4,780,317
    • Russia 1,167,805
    • Colombia 824,042

