Breaking News January 6 LIVE




New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2021 7:40 IST
Breaking News January 6


Breaking News January 6

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 86 million, including 1,875,451 fatalities. As many as 61,531,300 patients are reported to have recovered.



Live updates :Breaking News January 6

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Haryana's Gurugram | Watch

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    4 IPS officers transferred in UP

    The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four IPS officers on Tuesday night, posting new SPs in Pratapgarh, Barabanki and Sultanpur districts. The SP of Sultanpur, Shivhari Meena, has been shifted to Pratapgarh in the same capacity while Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi will take over as the new Superintendent of Police in Sultanpur, a Home Department spokesman said.

    Yamuna Prasad, posted in PAC headquarter, has been given the charge of Barabanki SP, the spokesman said, adding the Pratapgarh SP has been shifted to the regional intelligence unit, Bareilly, in the same capacity.

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Three dead in Jaipur-Delhi highway crash

    Three men, who were on separate motorcycles, were killed on Tuesday night and three others injured when a speeding truck hit them on the Jaipur-Delhi highway here, police said.

    The accident occurred in Brahmpuri area where the truck, which was on its way from Jaipur towards Delhi, hit a bike near Eidgah. The truck hit two more motorcycles when its driver sped away, they said.

    Mohammad Salam (22), Rajkumar (31) and Lalchand (32) were killed in the accident, police said. After hitting the bikes, the truck overturned after travelling 2 km. The truck driver has been detained, they added.

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Budaun: 50-year-old Anganwadi worker allegedly raped, murdered in Ughaiti area

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Thunderstorm, moderate rains likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, Muzaffarnagar in next 2 hours: IMD

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places over & adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during next 2 hours (issued at  6:15 am): India Meteorological Department

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures arrested: Reports

    Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong have been arrested for breaking the city’s contentious national security law, local media reported

  • Jan 06, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Parts of Delhi witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm | Watch

