Breaking News January 5 LIVE

Tuesday, January 05, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2021 7:42 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 86 million, including 1,859,835 fatalities. As many as 61,045,542 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Jan 05, 2021 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Indian-American sworn-in as Ohio senator

    Niraj Antani has been sworn-in as Ohio's senator, making him the first Indian-American to serve in the state's Senate. Antani, 29, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, was sworn-in on Monday.

    “I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a State Senator,” Antani said soon after being sworn-in.

  • Jan 05, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM to inaugurate Kochi - Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kochi - Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today

  • Jan 05, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    SC verdict on Central Vista area today

    Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista area, today

  • Jan 05, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP to conduct dry run for COVID-19 vaccine

    Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today

