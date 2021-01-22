Breaking News January 22 LIVE : Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, January 22, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2021 10:11 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 98 million, including 2,100,341 fatalities. As many as 70,463,776 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

 

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Sensex down 98.20 points

    Sensex down 98.20 points, currently at 49,526.56. Nifty at 14,600.45

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar takes Covaxin shot

    Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Dr. C Vijayabaskar took Covaxin shot in Chennai. He tweeted, 'I am doing this as a doctor & member of IMA, to instill confidence among Health Care Workers. I request all to get vaccinated and safeguard themselves from COVID-19.'

  • Jan 22, 2021 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases

    India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    • Total cases: 1,06,25,428
    • Active cases: 1,88,688    
    • Total discharges: 1,02,83,708 
    • Death toll: 1,53,032
    • Total vaccinated: 10,43,534
  • Jan 22, 2021 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi remains enveloped in a layer of fog, temperature drops

    Delhi remains enveloped in a layer of fog, temperature drops in the city. Visuals from India Gate. Current temperature in the national capital is 6.8 degree Celsius as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

  • Jan 22, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University today.

