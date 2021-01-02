Saturday, January 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News January 2 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News January 2 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2021 7:43 IST
Breaking News January 2
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News January 2

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 84 million, including 1,834,519 fatalities. As many as 59,625,641 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News January 2

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 02, 2021 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Hookah party busted at Nagpur hotel

    Nagpur city police on Friday raided a hotel in Ramdaspeth area where hookah and liquor was being offered at a late night party in violation of rules, an official said. Police raided Hotel Tuli Imperial in the early hours of Friday and filed cases against two owners of the hotel, a manager and 67 customers.

    The hotel had permission to serve 120 customers on the rooftop but more than 300 customers were being served there, the official said. The police detained 67 customers including 19 women. They were released after collecting blood samples.

  • Jan 02, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Dry run for COVID vaccine to be conducted in all states/UTs today: MHA

    Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration to be conducted in all States/Union Territories today in 116 districts across 259 sites, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  • Jan 02, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Madhya Pradesh: City of Khajuraho is abuzz with tourists as the new year commences

  • Jan 02, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to attend the vaccine dry run program today

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will attend the vaccine trial program (Dry Run) conducted by the Union Health Ministry, at the Maternity & Child Welfare (MCW) centre in Daryaganj, Delhi, at 10:00 am today

  • Jan 02, 2021 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    COVID-19: Former Goa CM Pratapsingh Rane, wife test positive

    Goa Congress MLA and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane and his wife Vijayadevi Rane tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, their son and state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

    In a tweet, Rane said, "I would like to inform the people of Goa that my father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CM of Goa and MLA Poriem constituency) and my mother Smt. Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for COVID-19. They are under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by Dr Bandekar at GMC."

US Election News

Top News

Latest News