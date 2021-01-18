Monday, January 18, 2021
     
Breaking News January 18 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2021 9:02 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 95 million, including 2,039,601 fatalities. As many as 68,167,161 patients are reported to have recovered.

  • Jan 18, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Pakistan: Placards of PM Modi, other world leaders raised at pro-freedom rally in Sann town of Sindh

    Placards of PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders raised at pro-freedom rally in Sann town of Sindh in Pakistan, on January. Participants of the rally raised pro-freedom slogans and placards, seeking the intervention of world leaders in people's demand for Sindhudesh.

  • Jan 18, 2021 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Kannauj: 13 injured after two vehicles collided with each other on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Tirwa

    13 people have been injured after two vehicles collided with each other on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Tirwa police station area, Kannauj late last night.

  • Jan 18, 2021 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Brazilian health regulator declines emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

    Brazilian health regulator declined emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine. 

  • Jan 18, 2021 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Brazilian health regulator approves China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Britain’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain’s AstraZeneca. 

  • Jan 18, 2021 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hits Churachandpur

    An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur. 

