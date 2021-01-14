Thursday, January 14, 2021
     
Breaking News January 14 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2021 9:55 IST
  • Jan 14, 2021 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India reports 16,946 new COVID-19 cases

    India reported 16,946 new COVID-19 cases, 17,652 discharges and 198 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. 

    • Total cases: 1,05,12,093
    • Active cases: 2,13,603
    • Total discharges: 1,01,46,763
    • Death toll: 1,51,727
  • Jan 14, 2021 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    NCPCR issues notice to Congress leader Sajjan Verma

    National Commission For Protection of Child Rights issues notice to Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, requesting him to "provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statement against minor girls and law..."

    Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma had earlier said, "According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is the CM a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased to 21 from 18."

  • Jan 14, 2021 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi extends Makar Sankranti wishes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Makar Sankranti wishes to everyone

  • Jan 14, 2021 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jallikattu begins across Tamil Nadu

    Over 200 bulls are participating in the competition. In the wake of COVID-19, the State govt directed that number of players shouldn't be over 150 at an event. Number of spectators not more than 50% of the gathering.

  • Jan 14, 2021 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Tamil Nadu: RSS chief offers prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Chennai

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu, Chennai today and participated in Pongal celebrations.

