Breaking News January 11 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, January 11, 2021
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2021 8:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 90 million, including 1,943,090 fatalities. As many as 64,810,969 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

  • Jan 11, 2021 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Maharashtra: 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu

    Three days ago, 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu. District administration had sent blood samples of dead chickens to National Laboratory. Reports confirm that the chickens died of bird flu.

  • Jan 11, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi's Palam reports zero-metre visibility

    Delhi's Palam reported zero-metre visibility, Safdarjung reported 200-metre visibility at 5:30 am today.

  • Jan 11, 2021 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed for traffic coming from Noida, Ghaziabad to Delhi

    Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. 

  • Jan 11, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to interact with CMs of 30 states via VC

    PM Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing today. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and vaccination rollout. 

