Sunday, January 10, 2021
     
  Breaking News January 10 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking News January 10 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2021 9:31 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 90 million, including 1,934,813 fatalities. As many as 64,463,359 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking News January 10

  • Jan 10, 2021 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India reports 18,645 new COVID-19 cases

    India reports 18,645 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 201 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    • Total cases: 1,04,50,284
    • Active cases: 2,23,335 
    • Total discharges: 1,00,75,950
    • Death toll: 1,50,999
  • Jan 10, 2021 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Fog engulfs parts of Delhi

    Fog engulfs parts of the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius in Delhi for today.

  • Jan 10, 2021 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed for traffic coming from Noida, Ghaziabad

    Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. 

  • Jan 10, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    5 more cases of new coronavirus strain detected in Meerut

    5 more cases of new strain of coronavirus have been detected in Meerut, taking total cases of the strain in the district to 9, District Magistrate K Balaji said. 

