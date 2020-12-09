Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
  Breaking News December 9 LIVE
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2020 7:39 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 68 million, including 1,562,070 fatalities. As many as 47,449,348 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking News December 9

  • Dec 09, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vatva area, 20 fire tenders at the spot

    Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vatva area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. More than 20 fire tenders are at the spot.

    "Fire broke out at around 1 am and it has been brought under control. No casualties reported so far," Rajesh Bhatt, Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad

  • Dec 09, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 3977

  • Dec 09, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Poor visibility in Moradabad as fog engulfs the city; IMD forecasts mini 11°C, max 27°C

