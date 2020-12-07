Breaking News December 7 LIVE

Monday, December 07, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2020 7:35 IST
  • Dec 07, 2020 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway in Jammu and Kashmir

  • Dec 07, 2020 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Kejriwal to visit Singhu border

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) today where farmers' protest, against Centre's Farm Laws, has entered 12th day. Other ministers of Delhi Govt will also accompany Kejriwal. They will inspect arrangements made by the UT Govt for farmers at the spot.

  • Dec 07, 2020 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Mizoram covid cases

    Mizoram reported 2 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. 

    Total cases: 3,936

    Total discharged: 3,728

    Death toll: 6

    Active cases: 202

  • Dec 07, 2020 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar

