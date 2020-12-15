Breaking News December 15 LIVE

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
     
Live now

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2020 7:37 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 73 million, including 1,627,366 fatalities. As many as 51,310,223 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

  • Dec 15, 2020 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    Electoral College makes it official: Joe Biden won, Trump lost

    The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month’s election. The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost. READ MORE 

  • Dec 15, 2020 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Analiza Pathak

    PM Modi in Gujarat today, to lay foundation stones of several projects

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state.
    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a visit to Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat on 15th December, 2020 and lay the Foundation Stone of several development projects in the State. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant," read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

