New York governor Andrew Cuomo's brother tests positive for COVID-19

The brother of New York state governor Andrew Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus, news agency Sputnik quoted the Democrat leader as revealing on Tuesday. In the US, New York has about 45% of the nation’s more than 125,000 cases, according to statistics posted Sunday by Johns Hopkins University researchers tracking global coronavirus trends.

But New York has been doing more testing than anywhere else in the country, causing its coronavirus numbers to skew higher.

The widespread testing doesn’t change the fact that the outbreak is worse in New York than anywhere else in the U.S.

The state has recorded more than 1,000 deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. No other state comes close to that.

Health experts pointed to the size and density of the nation’s biggest city as a likely factor, as well as its status as an international business center and travel hub.

It may have hit New York earlier too. The state probably saw infections before any other part of the country simply because the city draws more travelers from countries that had bad outbreaks earlier.

(with inputs from the Associated Press)