One dead, several injured as gunfight erupts close to White House in Washington, DC

Image Source : TWITTER Gunfight erupts close to White House in Washington, DC

At least one person was dead, while several others were injured after a gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington DC. According to the local media, the incident was reported close to the White House early Friday (according to Indian Standard Time).

This comes just hours after the House held the first hearing on DC Statehood in 25 years.

Commenting over the incident, the local police said 6 people received gunshot injuries in the incident.

Reports on any casualties were not yet available. There was no word on the condition of the victims.

A video posted on Twitter showed the commotion soon after the incident took place.

Multiple people being taken to the hospital in Columbia Heights. @PoPville pic.twitter.com/JG9XG7Fchb — Chris G. Collison (@chriscollison) September 20, 2019

