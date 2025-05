Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Pakistan: National Center for Seismology A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan at 1:44 am (IST) on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

New Delhi:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremor was recorded at 01:44 am (IST) and is likely to have been felt in parts of the region, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Further details, including the epicentre and depth of the quake, are awaited.