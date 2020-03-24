BREAKING: China's coronavirus-hit Hubei province to lift outbound travel curbs from tomorrow

Chinese news agency Xinhua: Most Hubei areas to lift outbound travel curbs on March 25

Amid all the grim news related to coronavirus pandemic across the globe, there's good news. The good news has come from China's Hubei province -- where the coronavirus outbreak began. According to China Xinhua News -- the virus-hit Hubei Province will lift outbound travel restrictions on Wednesday in all areas except the provincial capital Wuhan. Xinhua quoted local authorities in Hubei. However, restrictions in Hubei capital Wuhan will lift from April 8.

Wuhan will lift outbound travel curbs from April 8. ■

