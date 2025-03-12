Jaffar Express train hijack: BLA kills 50 more hostages in response to Pakistani Army's aggression The BLA warned of immediate execution of the remaining 150 hostages in its custody if Pakistan carries out further military action. The group has issued a 20-hour ultimatum for the Pakistani government to take concrete steps toward a prisoner exchange.

In a dramatic escalation, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the execution of 50 more hostages in retaliation to continued Pakistani military operations in Balochistan. The BLA accused Pakistan of ignoring previous warnings and refusing to initiate a prisoner exchange. The militant group stated the hostages were enemy personnel found "guilty" by the so-called Baloch National Court of war crimes, enforced disappearances, ethnic cleansing, and resource exploitation.

The BLA, in a press note, warned of immediate execution of the remaining 150 hostages in its custody if Pakistan carries out further military action. The group has issued a 20-hour ultimatum for the Pakistani government to take concrete steps toward a prisoner exchange.

(Image Source : X)BLA press note

The press note also said the group had earlier executed 10 enemy personnel following a drone strike by Pakistan and claimed that over 100 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in recent clashes, with 30 killed in combat on Tuesday alone. Labeling its resistance as part of a larger liberation struggle, the BLA said it would not relent until "justice and rightful conclusion" are achieved.