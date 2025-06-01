Bangladesh charges former PM Sheikh Hasina with 'crimes against humanity' during July 2024 uprising Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been formally charged with crimes against humanity for her alleged role in the deadly crackdown on student-led protests during the July 2024 uprising. Charges were also filed against two senior officials of her government, prosecutors said.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been formally charged with crimes against humanity for her alleged role in the deadly crackdown on student-led protests during the July 2024 uprising, reported NDTV. Charges were also filed against two senior officials of her government, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam, presenting the case before a special tribunal, said Hasina “directly ordered” operations by security forces, ruling party workers, and allied groups that led to mass killings. “These killings were not spontaneous — they were planned and coordinated,” he said, citing video footage and encrypted communications retrieved during the investigation.

The tribunal has listed 81 individuals as witnesses in the case. Prosecutors argued that as the country’s head of government at the time, Hasina bears command responsibility for the actions of state forces during the unrest.

Hasina stepped down in August 2024 after nearly 15 years in power amid mounting pressure from weeks of protests. She later left the country and is currently believed to be in New Delhi. Along with the current charges, she also faces separate corruption allegations along with some of her family members.

Bangladesh Supreme Court restores Jamaat-e-Islami's party registration

In a separate parallel development, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Election Commission to restore the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, allowing the rightwing party to participate in future elections after over a decade-long ban.

The directive was issued by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. Court officials confirmed that the ruling mandates the Election Commission (EC) to reinstate Jamaat’s status as a registered political party. However, the court left it to the EC’s discretion to decide whether the party can use its traditional election symbol — the “scale” — in upcoming polls.

Jamaat’s registration was initially revoked by the EC in December 2018, following a 2013 High Court verdict that deemed the party unfit to contest elections. The court had cited Jamaat’s opposition to Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence from Pakistan as one of the reasons for the disqualification.

The party faced a renewed ban in August 2024, just days before the fall of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. Hasina’s administration, which had long maintained a hard line against Islamist groups, imposed the ban amid a mass uprising led by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) platform. Jamaat was among several political parties that supported the SAD-led movement.

After Hasina’s ouster and the installation of an interim administration, Jamaat filed a petition seeking a review of the 2013 ruling. The party argued that its exclusion from electoral politics was legally flawed and politically motivated.

“Today concludes a decade-long legal battle. We welcome the verdict and hope Bangladesh will now have a more inclusive and vibrant democracy,” said Mohammad Shishir Manir, one of Jamaat’s senior counsels. “We also hope that voters will have the right to choose Jamaat candidates freely, as guaranteed by the Constitution,” he further added.

The verdict marks a turning point in Bangladesh’s political landscape, potentially reshaping the electoral arena ahead of the country’s next general election.

(With inputs from agency)