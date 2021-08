Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE USED FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE BREAKING: Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

BREAKING: An Afghan military jet crashed Monday afternoon after crossing the border into Uzbekistan.

According to the Uzbek defence ministry, the pilot ejected and survived.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents were poised to take over after capturing the capital Kabul.

