'I'm 79, have the energy of 30': Brazilian President Lula on getting discharged from hospital after surgery

On Sunday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital after he underwent surgery to stop a brain bleed. In a gesture hinting that he was doing well following the head surgery, the 79-year-old president strode onto the stage of a press conference on Sunday morning, saying "I'm here alive, well, with the urge to work", Lula said.

"I'll tell you something I used to say during the campaign. I'm 79 years old, I have the energy of 30 and the enthusiasm of 20 to build this country", Lula added.

While Lula's medical team confirmed that the surgery went well and Lula will be able to walk and hold meetings in days to come, his doctors said international travel would be out of the question until further notice. Doctors added that he would be able to travel to Brasilia, the country's capital if all goes well in a medical exam.

PM Modi extended his wishes to Lula

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to Lula in post on X, saying, "I am happy to know that President Lula’s surgery went well and that he is on the path to recovery. Wishing him continued strength and good health."

Lula's first comments on arrest of Walter Braga Netto

Moreover, the president offered his first comments on Saturday's arrest of Walter Braga Netto, a former member of President Jair Bolsonaro's government and his 2022 running mate, in connection with investigations into an alleged coup plot. Lula has largely avoided commenting on the case because of ongoing investigations.

“It is not possible for us to accept disrespect for democracy, disrespect for the constitution. And it is not possible for us to accept that in a generous country like Brazil we have people of high military rank plotting the death of a president, his vice president and a presiding judge of the supreme electoral court,” said Lula.

Braga Netto was indicted in November, along with Bolsonaro and 35 others, on charges of plotting a coup to keep Bolsonaro in office after his failed 2022 reelection bid.

(With inputs from agency)