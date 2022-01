Follow us on Image Source : AP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro poses for photos with the mascot of his nation's vaccination campaign, named "Ze Gotinha," or Joseph Droplet, during a ceremony to present the National Vaccination Plan Against COVID-19 at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, news agency AFP reported on Monday.

Bolsonaro, 66, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, said AFP, quoting several media outlets.

