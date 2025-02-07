Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Brazil: Small plane crashes into vehicles in Sao Paulo, two reported dead

A small plane in Brazil's Sao Paulo is reported to have crashed while making an emergency landing. It collided with a bus, leaving dead and two others severely injured.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Brasilia (Brazil) Published : Feb 07, 2025 17:41 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 17:57 IST
Image Source : FILE Plane crash (Representative Image)

A small plane crashed in Brazil's Sao Paulo, killing two while leaving two others severely injured. According to a report, the plane, a King Air F90, came down in the Marques de Sao Vicente area of the city's west. The report claims that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing when it collided with a bus, the Mirror reports. It caused the vehicle to erupt into flames. Emergency services were rushed to the spot currently to assess if there are any additional casualties.

Deadly plane crash killed 61 in Sao Paulo last year

The city of Sau Paulo also witnessed a deadly plane crash last year, which killed all 61 people aboard and left a smouldering wreck. The passenger plane had crashed into a gated residential community.

However, the officials did not confirm if anyone was killed on the ground in the neighbourhood where the plane landed in the city of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometres northwest of the metropolis of Sao Paulo.

