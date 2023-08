Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

As many as 43 people have been killed during a five-day raid against drug gangs initiated by the police in three Brazilian states. Police said they returned fire in Rio de Janeiro's Complexo da Penha area, killing at least ten people.

The operation began in Sao Paulo after a special forces police officer was killed last week, leading the arrest of 58 people, BBC reported.

More details awaited

