Brazil hot air balloon crash in Santa Catarina kills 8, injures 13 At least eight people were killed and 13 injured after a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed in Praia Grande, Brazil, on Saturday. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and possible safety violations.

At least eight people died and 13 others were injured when a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire mid-flight and crashed on Saturday morning in Praia Grande, a popular tourist spot in Brazil’s southern state of Santa Catarina. The crash occurred during the region’s traditional June festivities, authorities said.

Dramatic footage captures fireball descent

Local news outlet G1 released harrowing footage showing the balloon engulfed in flames, spewing thick smoke as it plummeted toward the ground. Emergency responders rushed to the scene following the crash, which also involved the pilot among the survivors.

Governor confirms casualties, offers support

Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the casualties on social media platform X, noting, “Our teams continue to provide all necessary support to families and victims. We continue to monitor the situation.”

Survivors hospitalised

The state’s military fire brigade reported that 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Safety concerns raised

The crash has sparked serious questions about safety regulations for balloon tours in the region, which sees a spike in airborne activity during the June festivals. Authorities are investigating whether the operator followed proper safety protocols and if weather or technical failure contributed to the fire.

Repeat incident follows São Paulo crash

This accident comes just a week after a similar balloon crash in São Paulo state, which killed one woman and injured 11 others, underscoring growing concerns over ballooning safety ahead of increasingly popular festival-period flights.

