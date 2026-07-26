Brazil denies visas to two US officials ahead of October presidential election

New Delhi:

Brazil has denied visas to two US State Department officials who were scheduled to visit the country next week, marking the latest escalation in tensions between Brasilia and Washington ahead of Brazil's presidential election.

The development comes amid growing friction over trade, election-related concerns and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Two US officials denied entry

According to Brazil's Foreign Ministry, Riley M. Barnes, an assistant secretary at the US State Department, and Samuel Samson, a deputy assistant secretary, applied for visas on July 20. Their requests were rejected on Friday.

While the ministry confirmed the decision, it did not disclose the reasons for denying the visas.

The issue came to light after The Washington Post reported that the Brazilian government believed the officials intended to cast doubt on the country's presidential election, scheduled for October.

US says visit was routine

Responding to the development, the US State Department said Barnes and Samson had planned to visit Brasília from July 27 to 30.

According to the department, the officials were scheduled to meet government representatives, religious leaders and civil society members to discuss election integrity, religious freedom and freedom of expression.

Rejecting allegations of political interference, the State Department described the visit as routine and said: "any insinuation of a ploy to undermine a democratic nation's election is a baseless lie."

Election at the centre of diplomatic tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking re-election and is expected to face Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Bolsonaro family has maintained close ties with the Trump administration. In late May, Flavio Bolsonaro and his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro visited Washington, where they met US officials, including President Donald Trump.

Soon afterwards, the Trump administration designated Brazil's two largest criminal organisations, First Capital Command (PCC) and Red Command (Comando Vermelho), as foreign terrorist organisations, a move opposed by Lula's government.

Trade dispute adds to tensions

Relations between the two countries have also been strained over trade.

On Friday, the United States imposed tariff increases of up to 37.5 per cent on thousands of Brazilian exports. Washington said the measures were linked to unfair trade practices and Brazil's alleged failure to address forced labour.

The Lula administration rejected both accusations, claiming the move was politically motivated and intended to influence the country's election.

Bolsonaro family revives concerns over voting system

Former President Jair Bolsonaro had repeatedly questioned Brazil's electronic voting system without providing evidence. He is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence at home after being convicted for his role in an attempted coup.

His son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has recently echoed some of those concerns. However, while accepting his party's presidential nomination in São Paulo on Saturday, he stopped short of repeating allegations of fraud in the electronic voting system.

(With inputs from PTI)

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